LafargeHolcim Adopts Rigorous Risk Assessment Process After Syria Review

2:07a.m.

JONA (dpa-AFX) - In response to allegations involving legacy Lafarge operations at the company's plant in Syria, cement giant Lafarge Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said it commenced an internal independent investigation under the supervision of the Finance and Audit Committee of the Board.

The allegations against the company's Syrian operations included specifically that company personnel had engaged in dealings with certain armed groups and with sanctioned parties during 2013 until the plant was ultimately evacuated in September 2014.

Lafarge noted that at times, different armed factions controlled or sought to control the areas around the plant. The company noted that from the investigation, it appeared that the local company provided funds to third parties to work out arrangements with a number of these armed groups, including sanctioned parties, in order to maintain operations and ensure safe passage of employees and supplies to and from the plant.



However, the investigation could not establish with certainty the ultimate recipients of funds beyond those third parties engaged. In hindsight, the measures required to continue operations at the plant were unacceptable, according to Lafarge.

Those responsible for the Syria operations appear to have acted in a manner they believed was in the best interests of the company and its employees, the company added. However, the investigation revealed significant errors in judgment that are inconsistent with the applicable code of conduct.

Following the internal review, Lafarge's board has taken several decisions. These include the creation of a new Ethics, Integrity & Risk committee, supervised by a member of the Executive Committee.

In addition, the company will adopt a more rigorous risk assessment process focusing in particular on high risk third parties and joint venture partners, a restricted party screening program, a new sanctions and export control program, and further efforts resulting from a benchmarking exercise it has undertaken.

"Based on the information available today, there is no indication that the reported allegations are likely to have an adverse financial impact that is material to the Group," Lafarge said.

In connection with the reported activities, the company noted that criminal complaints are reported to have been filed in France.

