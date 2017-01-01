Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Import Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price index for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast Germany's producer prices to rise at a slower pace of 0.5 percent on month, following a 1.9 percent increase in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the yen and the franc.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8574 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0528 against the U.S. dollar and 120.20 against the yen.

