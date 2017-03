Euro Little Changed After German Import Price Index

2:17a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis issued Germany's import prices for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.



Advertisement

After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8574 against the pound, 1.0644 against the Swiss franc, 1.0527 against the U.S. dollar and 120.20 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.