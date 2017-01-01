European Shares Seen Flat After Rally

2:25a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks looked set to open largely unchanged on Thursday after strong gains the previous day as U.S. President Donald Trump laid out the agenda for his presidency and his vision for the country in a more measured, less combative tone during his first congressional address.

Asian markets were mostly higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday closed above the 21,000 mark for the first time ever on optimism over corporate tax cuts, a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, an Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan and immigration reform proposals reiterated by Trump. Financials and material stocks paced the gainers across the region.

The Dow soared 1.5 percent overnight and the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 percent to hit fresh record closing highs, as banks surged on hopes of an interest rate hike this month and the Fed's so-called Beige Book along with other reports on manufacturing, personal income and inflation added to expectations of stronger economic growth.

The dollar hovered near a seven-week high in Asian trading and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen lost ground after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard added to bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in its March policy review.



Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session after government data showed U.S. crude stockpiles swelled to a record high during the week ending February 24.

The economic calendar remains light today, with unemployment and inflation figures from the euro area and the U.S. weekly jobless claims report due later in the session.

Meanwhile, the British government said that it was disappointed by a heavy defeat after lawmakers in the upper parliamentary house voted to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K.

In corporate news, German consumer goods maker Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion.

Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom posted lower profit for the full year 2016, impacted by one-time impairment loss, while revenues were up 7.6 percent, driven by the strong U.S. business.

Workforce solutions provider Adecco Group reported that its fourth-quarter net income climbed 17 percent to 216 million euros from 184 million euros last year.

After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, cement giant LafargeHolcim said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.

On Wednesday, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied 1.5 percent to finish at 375.69, a 15-month high, as the euro and pound pulled back on heightened expectation of a U.S. interest rate increase and Trump pledged to bring one trillion dollars in public and private investment to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure.

The German DAX climbed 2 percent to close at 12,067.19 and France's CAC 40 index jumped 2.1 percent to end at 4,960.83, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.6 percent to close at a record high.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

