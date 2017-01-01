Norway Retail Sales Rebound In January

2:45a.m.

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 2.4 percent decline in December.

On an annual bass, the volume of retail sales fell a working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent in January, while value grew by 1.8 percent.

During the November to January period, total retail sale volume dropped a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent compared with same period last year.

