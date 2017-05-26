Travis Perkins FY16 Pre-tax Profit Down 67.4%, But Revenues Rise

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc. (TPK.L), an operator in the builders' merchant and home improvement markets, reported a 67.4 percent decline in pre-tax profit for fiscal 2016.

For fiscal 2016, pre-tax profit fell to 73 million pounds from 224 million pounds last year. Earnings per share fell 92.5 percent to 5.1 pence from 67.8 pence in the prior year.



The company noted that the latest period's results include an exceptional non-cash impairment charge of 235 million pounds against the goodwill and intangible and tangible assets, principally in the plumbing & heating and tile businesses.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share declined 3 percent to 120.4 pence from 124.1 pence a year ago.

Revenue for the full year rose 4.6 percent to 6.22 billion pounds from 5.94 billion pounds a year ago. Like for like revenue were up 2.7 percent.

The company said that if approved, the proposed final dividend of 29.75 pence will be paid on 26 May 2017, the cash cost of which will be approximately 75 million pounds. The proposed dividend for the full year 2016 of 45.0 pence will result in a 2.3 percent increase from the prior year.

