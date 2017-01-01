Hunting FY Loss From Opns. Narrows

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Thursday reported that its full-year loss from operations totaled $140.7 million, narrower than last year's loss of $282.2 million. Loss per share narrowed to 76.8 cents from 156.1 cents a year ago.



On underlying basis, loss from operations was $92.2 million, compared to a profit of $16.4 million. On the same basis, loss per share totaled 45.3 cents versus earnings per share of 3.1 cents last year.

Revenue for the year fell to $455.8 million from $810.5 million last year.

