Cobham FY16 Loss Widens On Weak Revenues; Plans GBP 500 Mln Rights Issue

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 loss before tax was 847.9 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 39.8 million pounds. Loss per share was 52.8 pence, compared to loss of 2.8 last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 175.2 million pounds, compared to 280.4 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 9.0 pence, compared to 16.5 pence last year.

Revenue declined to 1.94 billion pounds from 2.07 billion pounds a year ago.



Order intake fell to 2.08 billion pounds from 2.15 billion pounds last year.

Further, the company noted that, as previously announced, the Board will not be recommending a final dividend in respect of financial year 2016, as well as an interim or final dividend for 2017.

Michael Wareing, Cobham Chairman said, "The Board and I are deeply disappointed with events through 2016 and the poor outcome that has been delivered. While the Board has already undergone significant change over recent months, it is my intention to effect a rolling programme of material Board changes over the next two years. Our new management team, who has only been in place for a few weeks, has presented an initial diagnosis of the issues and a realistic assessment of the Group's operating and financial position."

Further, the company said its outlook for 2017 remains unchanged.

Separately, the company announced its intention to conduct a fully underwritten rights issue to raise approximately 500 million pounds in gross proceeds.

The Rights Issue is fully underwritten on a standby basis. The Rights Issue is anticipated to be completed during the second quarter of 2017.

