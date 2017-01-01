Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Retail Sales Data

3:27a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office will issue retail sales data for January. Retail sales declined 3.5 percent in December.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the pound, the yen and the greenback, it fell against the euro.

As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0648 against the euro, 1.2410 against the pound, 1.0103 against the U.S. dollar and 113.08 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



