Swiss Economy Expands Less Than Forecast In Q4

3:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy expanded less-than-expected in the fourth quarter as investment and foreign demand remained weak, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew by a less-than-expected 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace of expansion as seen in the third quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.4 percent.

The SECO had earlier estimated flat growth for the third quarter.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that only consumption contributed to growth, while investment and exports pulled down the GDP.



Advertisement

Household spending climbed 0.9 percent and government expenditure increased 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, equipment and software investment dropped 0.7 percent and construction investment slid 0.4 percent.

At the same time, export of goods declined 3.8 percent, the weakest quarterly result in three years. Shipment of services also experienced a downturn, down 1.3 percent.

Imports of goods logged a sequential growth of 0.2 percent, while services import declined 5.2 percent.

The year-on-year growth more than halved to 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from a revised 1.4 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast the growth rate to remain steady at the third quarter's original figure of 1.3 percent.

In 2016, the economy expanded at a faster pace of 1.3 percent following a 0.8 percent rise in 2015.

The figures for 2016 thus reflect the economy's modest recovery from the economic slump after the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc in early 2015, the SECO said.

"This recovery is mainly due to the strong first half of the year 2016 however," the government added.

For this year, Julien Manceaux, an economist at ING Bank, said the domestic demand will recover but that a strong growth acceleration will only take place in 2018, mainly because of the renewed CHF strength.

The Swiss National Bank had forecast GDP growth for 2017 to be roughly 1.5 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



