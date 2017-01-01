Asian Shares Advance After Dow Closes Above 21000

3:59a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday, with financials and material stocks leading gainers, after a rally on Wall Street overnight lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 21,000 mark for the first time ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump's much-anticipated debut address to Congress on Tuesday night offered little policy details on his stimulus plans, but investors were relieved by the President's more measured than expected tone and his apparent desire to pass an immigration reform bill that would give some illegal immigrants legal status.

Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end lower after a string of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials stirred concerns that an interest rate hike in the U.S. could trigger fresh capital outflows and hurt domestic liquidity.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 16.91 points or 0.52 percent to 3,230.03 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 48 points or 0.20 percent at 23,728 in late trade.

Japanese shares hit a 14-month high, buoyed by the dollar's gains against the yen after another Fed official hinted at an imminent U.S. rate hike. The Nikkei average closed up 171.26 points or 0.88 percent at 19,564.80 after hitting as high as 19,668.01, its highest level since December 2015, earlier in the session. The broader Topix index closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,564.69.



A relatively weaker yen boosted exporters, with Canon, Nikon and Sony rising over 1 percent. Toshiba shares rallied 2.6 percent after Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn confirmed speculation that it is one of the companies bidding for the Japanese conglomerate's chip business.

Financials Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Dai-ichi Life Holdings jumped 1-4 percent while commodity-related stocks like Toho Zinc and Tokai Carbon soared 4-6 percent. Toyota Motor ended on a flat note after reporting a drop in U.S auto sales for February.

Australian shares snapped a five-day losing streak as mining and banking stocks surged on optimism about the U.S. economy. Investors shrugged off mixed trade balance and building approvals figures. While Australia's trade surplus shrank unexpectedly in January, approvals to build new homes rose more-than-expected last week, separate reports showed.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 71.80 points or 1.26 percent to 5,776.60, posting its biggest single-day gain since late November. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 69.80 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 5,820.70.

Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rallied 3-4 percent and South32 shares jumped over 9 percent after industrial metals advanced overnight.

Alumina soared 9 percent after reports that China has ordered steel and aluminium producers in 28 northern cities to slash output during winter.

The big four banks rose over 1 percent each. Tassal shares were placed in a trading halt after the salmon producer unveiled plans to raise as much as $100 million to help fund its expansion plans.

Seoul shares hit a one-week high as traders returned to their desks after a public holiday on Wednesday. The benchmark Kospi finished up 11.01 points or 0.53 percent at 2,102.65, the highest level since Feb. 23.

While tech stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed 2-3 percent, Lotte Group shares underperformed amid escalating tensions between China and South Korea over the planned deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense system.

On the economic front, South Korea's industrial output grew 3.3 percent in January from the previous month, the fastest pace in over seven years on the back of a pickup in global demand, Statistics Korea figures showed.

New Zealand shares joined a global rally as solid earnings results from the likes of Summerset Holdings and Metlifecare added to optimism over Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 27.05 points or 0.38 percent to 7,175.83. Government bonds rose after Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said that risks around future official cash rate movements are equally weighted.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia were up more than 1 percent. Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted gained 0.2 percent while India's Sensex was marginally higher after hitting a 52-week higher earlier in the session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply to close at record highs, with banks leading the surge on rate hike hopes as the Fed's so-called Beige Book along with other reports on manufacturing, personal income and inflation painted a generally positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The Dow soared 1.5 percent to close above 21,000 for the first time ever as Trump struck a more conciliatory note in a major address to Congress. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4 percent to hit fresh record closing highs.

