Italy Jobless Rate Steady For Second Month

5:02a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 11.9 percent in January, the same rate as in the previous two months.



The figures for both November and December were revised down from 12.0 percent. Economists had expected the jobless rate to remain stable at 12.0 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased by 0.1 percent from prior month to 3.097 million in January.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 37.9 percent in January from 39.2 percent a month ago.

At the same time, the employment rate rose slightly to 57.5 percent in January from 57.4 percent in December.

