Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone CPI, PPI, Unemployment Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area preliminary inflation figures for February, producer price index and unemployment rate for January. Eurozone inflation is forecast to rise to 1.9 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the yen.

The euro was trading at 0.8581 against the pound, 1.0645 against the Swiss franc, 1.0531 against the greenback and 120.31 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.

