Euro Little Changed After Eurozone CPI, PPI, Unemployment Rate

5:17a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat issued euro area preliminary inflation figures for February, producer price index and unemployment rate for January.



Advertisement

After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 5:02 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8580 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0524 against the greenback and 120.19 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



