Eurozone PPI Inflation Highest Since Mar 2012

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January to the highest level in nearly five years, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

Producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than the 1.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent gain for the month.



It was the second successive monthly increase. Moreover, the latest producer price inflation was the strongest since March 2012, when prices had grown 3.6 percent.

The annual increase in January was mainly driven by a 9.7 percent surge in energy prices. Excluding energy, producer prices went up 1.5 percent after rising 0.9 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in January, following a 0.8 percent climb in the prior month, which was revised up from 0.7 percent. That was just above the 0.6 percent increase expected by economists.

