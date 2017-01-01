Mar 02, 7:25 a.m., New York
Austria's Producer Prices Rise Further

6:06a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices increased for the second straight month in January, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.

The producer price index rose 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.8 percent climb in December.

The annual growth in January was mainly driven by a 4.9 percent rise in energy prices. This was followed by a 1.6 percent increase in intermediate goods.

Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent from December, when it grew by 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

