Serabi Gold plc : Corporate Presentation

6:25a.m.

Serabi Gold plc's management have been presenting this week at the Global Metals and Minng conference arrnaged by BMO Capital Markets which will brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world and is one of the industry's most important global gatherings.

Serabi's managment will also be attending the PDAC 2017 Convention in Tornto, Canada, which takes place between 5 March 2017 and 8 March 2017

A copy of Serabi's latest corporate presentation to investors can be downloaded from Serabi Gold's website - www.serabigold.com or accessed using the following link. https://tinyurl.com/julrsec



