Xbox Unveils $10/Month Subscription Video Game Service

6:36a.m.

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp's Xbox division plans to launch a $9.99-per-month subscription service that will give unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 videogames.



Xbox head Phil Spencer in a blog post stated that the service, Xbox Game Pass, would allow subscribers to download games directly to a console and play them online as well as offline. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to buy games in the catalog at a discount.

According to the company, the subscription will only be available on Xbox One videogame console and devices running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.

The company plans to launch the service later this spring. Microsoft is yet to release a title list, but as per the graphics on the teaser page, it will include games such as LEGO Batman, Microsoft's Halo 5: Guardians, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's NBA 2K16. Microsoft said it will add more titles to the service each month.

