Serabi Gold - Corporate Presentation

7:15a.m.

For immediate release 2 March 2017

Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")

A copy of the Company's latest investor presentation is available at the Company's website, "www.serabigold.com/investor-centre"

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621



Advertisement

Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com

Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker

Matthew Armitt Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Blytheweigh Public Relations

Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Serabi Gold plc via GlobeNewswire

B4T0YL7R28

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



