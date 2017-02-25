Mar 02, 8:57 a.m., New York
L Brands February Comps Down 13%

7:39a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $765.5 million for the four weeks ended February 25, 2017, a decrease of 10 percent from net sales of $849.3 million in the year-ago period. Comparable sales for the month decreased 13 percent.

For February, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 6 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively.

