Brink's Company Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan

7:37a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) disclosed a three-year strategic plan that includes 2019 financial targets. On a non-GAAP basis, the company's 2019 financial targets include: revenue of $3.3 billion, operating profit of $325 million, earnings of $3.50 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $475 million.



Doug Pertz, CEO, said: "On a currency-adjusted basis, our three-year non-GAAP financial targets include 5% annual revenue growth, operating profit growth of 69%, earnings per share growth of 71% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 50%. Furthermore, these targets do not include any positive impact from potential acquisitions."

The Brink's Company stated that its strategy has three major components-- accelerating profitable growth, closing the margin gap with competitors through operational excellence, and introducing technology-driven differentiated services to its customers. Brink's expects to accelerate profitable growth by increasing revenue in higher-margin lines of business such as CompuSafe and recycler services, outsourced money processing and Brink's Global Services.

