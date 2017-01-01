Eurozone Inflation Fastest In 4 Years; Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2009

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased at the fastest pace in more than four years in February to exceed the European Central Bank target, but policymakers are likely to sit tight for now as core price growth remained stable.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level since May 2009 as the 19-nation economy continued to generate more jobs.

Driven by higher energy and food prices, headline inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January, a flash estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday.

A similar rate was last seen in January 2013 and was the highest since December 2012, when inflation was 2.2 percent. Prices were expected to rise 1.9 percent in February.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in February.

The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.

Final data is due on March 16.

Energy prices surged 9.2 percent and food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew 2.5 percent from a year ago.

The ECB will remain wedded to its current monetary policy stance despite the further rise in Eurozone inflation to 2 percent and recent decent Eurozone economic news, IHS Markit Economist Howard Archer said.

Although inflation is set to edge a little higher in the near-term due to base effects relating to energy prices, Archer expects inflation ending 2017 around 1.6 percent.

Reflecting high inflationary pressure in the pipeline, producer price inflation more-than-doubled to 3.5 percent in January from 1.6 percent in December. The latest inflation was the strongest since March 2012, when prices had grown 3.6 percent.

Another report from the statistical agency showed that the jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent in January, but eased from 10.4 percent in the prior year.

The rate was the lowest registered since May 2009.

The number of unemployed decreased by 56,000 from December to 15.62 million. Compared to the prior year, unemployment fell by 1.101 million.

The youth unemployment rate in the euro area was 20 percent in January compared to 20.3 percent in December.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in January versus 8.2 percent in December. This was the lowest rate posted in the EU28 since January 2009.

