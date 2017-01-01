Wall Street Set For Mixed Start

7:47a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Traders will keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims report on Thursday, with a relatively quiet economic calendar. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 6:45 am ET, the Dow futures are down 1 point, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 2.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. With the rally on the day, the major averages all climbed to new record highs at closing. The Dow soared 303.31 points or 1.5 percent to 21,115.55, the Nasdaq jumped 78.59 points or 1.4 percent to 5,904.03 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.32 points or 1.4 percent to 2,395.96.

On the economic front, Chain Store Sales will be released today. The Labor department's new Jobless claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 245K, up from 244K last week. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country was a deficit of 89 bcf.

3-year and 10-year Treasury Note auctions and 30-year Bond auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed's balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the balance sheet recorded $4.469 trillion.

Money Supply data for the week will be issued at 4.40 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the previous week was $0.5 billion.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will participates in a Power Talk event at Barnard College in New York, N.Y., with audience Q&A at 7.00 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Joy Global Inc. (JOY) reported a narrower first quarter net loss of $6.1 million compared to $22.4 million last year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.006, narrower than $0.23 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter declined to $497.77 million from $526.30 million in the previous year. Deutsche Telekom AG reported fourth quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros, compared to profit of 946 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net profit was 973 million euros.

EBITDA for the quarter, a key earnings metric, dropped 5.2 percent from last year to 4.85 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA grew 2.4 percent to 5.27 billion euros.

Revenue for the quarter increased 9.4 percent to 19.54 billion euros from 17.86 billion euros a year ago. U.S. revenues climbed 25.6 percent. Looking ahead, Deutsche Telekom said it plans to continue its profitable growth course in 2017.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) said its fourth quarter normalized profit attributable to equity holders of the company dropped to $919 million from$2.561 billion last year. Normalized earnings per share decreased to $0.43 from $1.56 last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to $400 million from $2.287 billion in the previous year. EBITDA declined by 3.6 percent to 5.248 billion. Excluding Brazil, EBITDA grew by 6.4 percent in the latest-quarter

Revenue grew to $14.20 billion from $10.72 billion in the prior year.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end lower after a string of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials stirred concerns that an interest rate hike in the U.S. could trigger fresh capital outflows and hurt domestic liquidity. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 16.91 points or 0.52 percent to 3,230.03 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined by 48.42 points or 0.20 percent at 23,728.07.

Japanese shares hit a 14-month high. The Nikkei average closed up 171.26 points or 0.88 percent at 19,564.80.The broader Topix index closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,564.69.

Australian shares snapped a five-day losing streak as mining and banking stocks surged on optimism about the U.S. economy. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 71.80 points or 1.26 percent to 5,776.60, posting its biggest single-day gain since late November. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 69.80 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 5,820.70.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 6.70 points or 0.14 percent, the German DAX is losing 1.21 points or 0.01 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 4.85 points or 0.07 percent and the Swiss Market Index is adding 0.77 points or 0.03 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.17 percent.

