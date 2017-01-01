Stoneridge Inc. Reveals 58% Increase In Q4 Profit

7:51a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share. This was up from $6.08 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $172.61 million. This was up from $154.64 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $9.6 Mln. vs. $6.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.5% -Revenue (Q4): $172.61 Mln vs. $154.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.6%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $705 - $730 Mln

