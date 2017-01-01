Sweden Q4 Current Account Surplus Rises

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus for the fourth quarter increased from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The current account surplus rose to SEK 64 billion from SEK 51 billion in the same period of 2015.

Increased surplus in the trade in services and crediting of EU VAT were the primary reasons for the net increase in the current account, the agency said.

The trade surplus was unchanged at SEK 25 billion.

