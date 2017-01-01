Kroger Co. Q4 Profit Falls 9%

8:05a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its earnings declined to $506 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $559 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $27.61 billion. This was up from $26.17 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $506 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $27.61 Bln vs. $26.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.21 to $2.25

