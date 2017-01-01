Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earnings Drop 34% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings dropped to $48.79 million, or $0.71 per share. This was down from $73.71 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.04 billion. This was down from $1.11 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $48.79 Mln. vs. $73.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.3%

