Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Profit Decreases; Comp. Sales Down 5%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported GAAP net income per share of $0.71 for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2017, compared to $0.85 for the fourth quarter last year. The net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on a year-over-year basis adversely impacted fourth quarter results by approximately $0.05 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the fourth quarter was $48.8 million, compared to $57.7 million last year. Excluding certain items, adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the fourth quarter last year was $73.7 million.



Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.04 billion, down 7% from last year, with comparable sales for the fourth quarter down 5%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Fran Horowitz, CEO, said: "Results for the quarter reflect a still challenging and competitive retail environment, however we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities. Hollister, our largest brand, achieved positive comp sales and the Abercrombie brand renewal continues, although it is a work in progress."

For fiscal 2017, the company expects: comparable sales to improve for the full year, but to remain challenging for the first half, with Hollister, its largest brand, expected to maintain or improve its comparable sales trend and Abercrombie to improve throughout the year.

