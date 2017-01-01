OPEC Cuts Be Damned, Crude Oil Back In Middle Of Stubborn Range Near $53

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were lower Thursday morning as U.S. inventories continued to rise last week, adding to a record surplus at domestic storage facilities.

OPEC is trying to end the global supply glut with quotas of its own, but rising non-OPEC production, especially from the U.S., threatens to keep oil below $55 a barrel for the time being.



WTI light sweet crude was din the down 50 cents at $53.33 a barrel, in the middle of a stubborn trading range.

The Labor department's new Jobless claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 245K, up from 244K last week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country was a deficit of 89 bcf.

