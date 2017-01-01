Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am Thursday, Statistics Canada releases Canada GDP data for December. The economy is likely to expand by 0.3 percent in December, after a 0.4 rise percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the aussie, it fell against the euro, the greenback and the yen.

The loonie was worth 1.4070 against the euro, 1.0166 against the aussie, 1.3381 against the greenback and 85.48 against the yen as of 8:24 am ET.

