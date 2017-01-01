U.S. Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Data

8:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department is scheduled to release its jobless claims report for the week ended February 24 at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the jobless claim to slightly increase by 245,000, from 244,000 previous week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the euro, the franc and the yen, it fell against the pound.

The greenback was worth 1.0516 against the euro, 1.2289 against the pound, 1.0130 against the Swiss franc and 114.38 against the yen, as of 8:25 am ET.

