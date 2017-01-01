Alcoa To Consolidate Number Of Business Units

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced effective immediately, the aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, along with the majority of the energy segment assets, will be combined into a new Alcoa Aluminum business unit. As a result, the company's three business units are Alcoa Bauxite, Alcoa Alumina and Alcoa Aluminum. Tim Reyes, President of Alcoa Cast Products since 2015, has been appointed President of the new Alcoa Aluminum unit.



Beginning with the first quarter of 2017, the company's operating and reportable segments will both be Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum. The majority of the former Energy segment will be included in Aluminum.

