Uber's Kalanick In Verbal Altercation With His Own Driver

9:39a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber's troubles seem to be only mounting. Already dealing with the impact of a top executive's resignation, allegations of sexual harassment and an aggressive work culture, the ride-hailing service has now landed in another controversy.

On Tuesday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick issued an apology to all his employees after a video showing him in a heated argument with one of his drivers over falling fares and low pay became public.

The dashboard cam video shows Kalanick talking with the Uber Black driver Fawzi Kamel as he reaches his destination. The conversation, which began amicably, soon became heated after the driver said that Uber's history of lowering fares have been hard for drivers.



Kalanick retorted by saying that Kamel should take responsibility for his own problems and not blame Uber for that.

"Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else," Kalanick said as he climbed out of the car and slammed the door.

However, hours after the video became public, Kalanick sent a note to all Uber employees, apologizing for the incident.

"To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement. My job as your leader is to lead.and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away," Kalanick said.

Kalanick added that he needed to fundamentally change as a leader and grow up.

"This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it," Kalanick said.

