Admiral Group plc ("Admiral")

Following receipt of regulatory approval, the Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette Court as non-executive Chairman of Admiral. Annette will succeed current Admiral Chairman, Alastair Lyons, when he retires from the Board at Admiral's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.

Alastair Lyons, Admiral Group Chairman, said: "I am delighted to have Annette take the chair at Admiral. She has been a strong contributor to the Board over the 5 years she has been a director and has chaired our remuneration committee sensitively and effectively. She both understands the industry extremely well given her executive experience and also what makes Admiral different, underpinning our success. I wish her and all my colleagues the very best for the future."

David Stevens, Admiral CEO, said: "I am very much looking forward to working alongside Annette. She brings a wealth of experience both within and beyond the insurance industry and as both leader and mentor."



Annette Court, said: "It is an honour for me to become Chairman of this great company with its unique culture. I am looking forward to working with David and building on Alastair's legacy of successful growth."

Karen Maguire - Head of Investor Relations - 02920 434 384

James Carnduff - Senior Communications Officer - 02920 434232

Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

