DGAP-Public Voting Rights: 11880 Solutions AG (english)

10:26a.m.

11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 11880 Solutions AG 11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.03.2017 / 16:11 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

11880 Solutions AG Fraunhofer Str. 12a 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Zedra S.A. (until 02.12.2015 Luxembourg Luxembourg Rozella S.A.)



Advertisement

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

05 Jun 2015

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0 % 16.37 % 16.37 % 19111091 ing situat- ion Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) n/a 0 0 0 % 0 % Total 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrument or maturity conversion physical rights rights date period settlement absolute in % Share 3128975 16.37 % Purchase Agreement Total 3128975 16.37 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) Zedra S.A. (until % % % 02.12.2015 Rozella S.A.) Zedra Holdings % % % S.A. (until 02.12.2015 Rozella Holdings S.A.) Zedra Malta % 16.37 % 16.37 % Limited (until 27.06.2016 Bucaramanga Malta Ltd.)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: 11880 Solutions AG Fraunhofer Str. 12a 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany Internet: www.11880.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

549837 02.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



