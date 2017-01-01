IPO Watch: Will Investors Flock To Canada Goose?

10:49a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Goose is aiming to raise around C$320 million through its Initial Public Offering.The luxury coat maker said it plans to list the shares on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOOS." The IPO offering price is expected in a range of C$14 to C$16 per share.

In its filing with the SEC, the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. said it plans to offer 12,851,000 subordinate voting shares in the aggregate. The underwriters will have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional subordinate voting shares.



Investment company Bain Capital will beneficially own around 70 percent of the Canada Goose's outstanding voting shares, the filing said.

The Toronto based company started as Metro Sportswear Ltd in 1957 and has been dealing with woollen vests, raincoats, and snowmobile suits. It has changed its name to Canada Goose in the seventies.

Canada Goose recorded a miraculous growth from an outerwear company to international luxury brand over the last few decades. It owns two standalone stores in Toronto and New York City.

The global outerwear maker with 60 years of standing in the market has recorded earnings of C$45.071 million for the nine months ended December, 2016, up from C$35.687 million a year ago. Revenue for the period climbed to C$352.68 million from C$248.91 million in the prior year.

