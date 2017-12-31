DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange (english)

Elmos Semiconductor AG decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Elmos Semiconductor AG decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange

02-March-2017 / 17:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Public disclosure of insider information according to article 17 MAR



Today, the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG), Dortmund, Germany, decided, with the Supervisory Board's consent, the execution of a stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange.

According to the resolutions, the purchase price for the acquisition of the company's shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000 Euro (excluding transaction costs). Up to 450,000 own shares (ISIN DE0005677108) (equal to roughly 2,24 % of the current share capital of Elmos Semiconductor AG) are intended to be bought back. The buyback is scheduled to be started in a timely manner and to be completed by December 31, 2017. The shares to be acquired may be used for any of the purposes stated in the authorization to purchase and utilize treasury shares given by the General Meeting of May 8, 2015. This also includes the service of outstanding stock options programs, in order to avoid further dilution of existing shareholders.

The Management Board may suspend the stock repurchase program at any time and resume it within the above-mentioned period in compliance with applicable laws.

Contact: Elmos Semiconductor AG Thalea Willms, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49 2317549273 Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49 2317549199 Email: invest@elmos.com

