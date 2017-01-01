McDonald's Launching Mobile Ordering, Delivery

12:10p.m.

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed its plans to launch "mobile order and pay" service available at all of its around 14,000 U.S. restaurants by the fall, as the burger giant struggles to increase the flow of customers to its outlets.

"Through enhanced technology to elevate and modernize the customer experience, a focus on the quality and value of our food and redefined convenience through delivery, we have a bold vision for the future and the urgency to act on it," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook told investors and Wall Street analysts at the annual investor day meeting.



Advertisement

The burger chain has lost nearly 500 million sales transactions since 2012 to its "near-in competitors" and expects the mobile ordering and deliver facility will help improve traffic to its restaurants.

Along with the digital efforts, McDonald's plans to revamp its restaurants, improve the quality of its food and launch new burger and chicken items to lure more customers.

Mobile ordering and delivery service has been a long held demand from McDonald's patrons as competitors Dunkin' Donuts, Chipotle, Starbucks and Taco Bell already allow customers to place orders digitally.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



