The Swiss Stock Market Climbed After Strong Performance From Roche

12:44p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, adding to the strong gains of the previous session. The pharmaceutical heavyweights were in focus Thursday. A sharp increase in shares of Roche helped to offset a sharp pullback in shares of Novartis.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.31 percent Thursday and finished at 8,661.63. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.27 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.82 percent.



Shares of Novartis dropped 3.7 percent Thursday, after the stock began trading on an ex-dividend basis.

However, shares of Roche surged 6.5 percent. A clinical trial showed that a combination of Herceptin, Perjeta and chemotherapy reduced the number of deaths in breast cancer patients.

LafargeHolcim advanced 1.90 percent. After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, the cement giant said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.

Adecco tumbled 2.9 percent, despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Aryzta was a notable gainer, with an increase of 1.2 percent. Galenica climbed 0.9 percent, Bâloise gained 0.8 percent and Kuehne + Nagel rose 0.7 percent.

On the losing side, Credit Suisse weakened by 1.0 percent and UBS lost 0.4 percent. Swatch also finished lower by 0.6 percent.

