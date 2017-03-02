DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport AG: Financial results for 2016 - exceptionally strong increase in EBIT (english)

Hypoport AG: Financial results for 2016 - exceptionally strong increase in EBIT

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Final Results Hypoport AG: Financial results for 2016 - exceptionally strong increase in EBIT

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Financial results for 2016: exceptionally strong increase in EBIT



Berlin, 2 March 2017: The Group's preliminary results for 2016, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Hypoport AG Management Board, confirm double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, marking a significant increase on the prior-year figures.

For 2016, Hypoport expects consolidated revenue of presumably EUR155 million (2015: EUR139 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of presumably EUR23 million (2015: EUR19 million). This equates to an EBIT increase of presumably 21 per cent, another exceptionally sharp rise. The unusually strong fourth quarter played a major role in this significant growth. Institutional Clients, the smallest business unit, did not achieve the prediction for last year of growth in revenue and earnings of just into double figures. This was because of the dependency on individual big-ticket projects that is typical of its business model. By contrast, the two large business units, Financial Service Providers and Private Clients, exceeded expectations, especially in terms of EBIT growth. Overall, the Group easily met its forecast for 2016 of revenue and earnings growth of just into double figures.

These financial results still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport AG will be publishing its preliminary financial results for 2016 as planned on 13 March this year.

