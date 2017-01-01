Mar 02, 3:00 p.m., New York
Anheuser-Busch InBev BE0974293251

Anheuser-Busch InBev Posting Notable Loss In Afternoon Trading

1:49p.m.

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the world's largest brewer currently down by 3.8 percent. Shares of AB InBev ended the previous session at their best closing level in almost four months.

The pullback by AB InBev comes after the company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings amid slowing sales in Brazil.

