Dollar Slightly Higher Ahead Of Yellen Speech

2:21p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is trading slightly higher against all of its major rivals Thursday afternoon. U.S. economic data was on the light side this morning, with weekly jobless claims coming in better than expected. The employment data has helped to reinforce the prevailing opinion on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates at its March meeting.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech Friday afternoon for further clues regarding the outlook for rates. Stanley Fischer is also slated to give a speech Friday afternoon and traders can look forward to the release of the ISM non-manufacturing index Friday morning.

Indicating continued strength in the job market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000. The decline in jobless claims came as a surprise to economists, who had expected claims to inch up to 245,000 from the 244,000 originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar has climbed to over a 1-week high of $1.05 against the Euro Thursday afternoon, from an early low of $1.0545.

Eurozone inflation increased at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday. Inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2013. Prices were expected to rise 1.9 percent in February.

The euro area unemployment rate remained stable, as expected, in January at the lowest level since May 2009, Eurostat reported Thursday. The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent in January but down from 10.4 percent in the prior year. The rate was the lowest registered since May 2009.

Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January to the highest level in nearly five years, data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than the 1.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent gain for the month.

Germany's import price inflation rose to a near six-year high in January, data published by Destatis showed Thursday. Import prices advanced 6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 3.5 percent increase registered in December and the expected growth of 5.5 percent.

The buck has risen to over a 1-month high of $1.2265 against the pound sterling Thursday afternoon, from a low of $1.2305 this morning.

UK construction companies registered strong growth in February, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.5 in February from 52.2 in January. The expected reading was 52.0.

The greenback has broken out to a 2-week high of Y114.490 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon from a low of Y113.812 this morning.

The monetary base in Japan was up 21.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, coming in at 430.969 trillion yen. That follows the 22.6 percent spike in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

