Rand Paul Blocked From Reading Obamacare Repeal Bill

2:40p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early draft of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare was leaked to the media, House Republicans are said to be keeping a new draft of the bill under lock and key in secure location.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., went in search of the bill on Thursday but was prevented from obtaining a copy of the legislation.

"I said I liked to get a copy and they said no go. She wouldn't tell us anything really," Paul said in an interview with Politico after an exchange with a staffer. "Even if I were allowed to look at it, which it didn't look like I was, how is that democracy?"



"It's literally illegal in my state to do that," he added. "You can understand for national security why we do it. But for goodness sakes, for a healthcare bill? It's crazy."

Republican aides told Politico they believed the room on the first floor of the Capitol is being used for members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to read the bill.

Paul suggested in a separate interview with the New York Daily News that House Republicans are keeping the bill a secret because it is "Obamacare-lite."

However, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., denied reports that his committee is doing anything other than the regular process of keeping its members up to speed on the latest developments in its jurisdictions.

"We are continuing to work on drafting and refining legislative language to provide relief from a failing law," Walden said in a statement.

He added, "Part of that process is giving committee members and staff the opportunity to work closely together to draft a bill that reflects the concerns of our constituents and reflects our mandate from voters to repeal and replace Obamacare."

The latest developments reflect the difficulty Republicans may have in crafting an Obamacare replacement bill that can garner support from the different wings of the party.

