Gold Stocks Pulling Back Sharply Amid Drop In Price Of Metal

2:42p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.2 percent. With the drop, the index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in two months.



Advertisement

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a notable decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery tumbling $17.10 to $1,232.90 an ounce.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



