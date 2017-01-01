Crude Oil Tumbles To Lowest Since February 8

3:00p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to fall Thursday, stung by a stronger dollar and surging U.S. inventories.

April WTI oil settled at $52.61/bbl, down $1.22, or 2.3%, its lowest since February 8.



Yesterday, the Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil inventories rose by 600,000 barrels to a record 518.7 MMbbls. Inventories have spiked higher in 2017, preserving a global supply glut that has kept oil from rising above $55.

Also, data from the EIA showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 24.

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

