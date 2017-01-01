Burger King Changes Tendercrisp After Social Media Outcry

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King is replacing its Tendercrisp chicken sandwich with a new crispy version after the former one got poor reviews from its customers.

The new crispy chicken sandwich will be available in all Burger King restaurants starting Thursday.



Burger King decided to ax its Tendercrisp chicken sandwich after it received negative feedback on social media from customers, some even calling its chicken offering "sub-par" or in some cases "disgusting."

"The Whopper is America's favorite burger, but on the chicken sandwich side we haven't been as successful ... and quite frankly it's one of the fastest-growing categories," Alex Macedo, the president of Burger King North America, told Business Insider.

Macedo also noted that another competitor has had success with its own fried chicken offerings-- referring to McDonald's buttermilk chicken sandwich.

"We want to take the crown away from them," he said, without referring to McDonald's by name.

