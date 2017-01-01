STAAR Surgical Company Q4 Income Climbs 46%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $0.79 million, or $0.02 per share. This was higher than $0.54 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $22.14 million. This was up from $20.86 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.79 Mln. vs. $0.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Revenue (Q4): $22.14 Mln vs. $20.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%

