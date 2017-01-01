Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Earnings Rise 77% In Q4

4:31p.m.

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $114.17 million, or $0.22 per share. This was up from $64.61 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $571.40 million. This was down from $602.51 million last year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $114.17 Mln. vs. $64.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $571.40 Mln vs. $602.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.2%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



