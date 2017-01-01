Japan Household Spending Sinks 1.2% In January

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 279,249 yen.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 441,064 yen, up 1.0 percent on year.

The average of consumption expenditures per household was 307,150 yen, down an annual 2.3 percent.

