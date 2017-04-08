AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal In Southwest Wireline Contract Negotiations

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said that AT&T Southwest wireline operations has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in wireline contract negotiations.

The four-year agreement covers over 20,000 employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It will be submitted to the union's membership for a vote in coming days.



The two sides agreed to start negotiations early. The current contract expires on April 8, 2017.

If the agreement is ratified on or before April 7, 2017, a ratification bonus of $1,000 will be paid to each eligible employee. The agreement would be effective April 9, 2017 and expire April 10, 2021.

The agreement includes general wage increases in each year of the contract - 3 percent the first year, 2.5 percent the second year, 3 percent the third year, and 2.25 percent the fourth year. It maintains one of the most robust health care plans in the nation. The agreement also includes two weeks of paid parental leave to help mothers or fathers bond with a newborn or newly adopted child.

